CIBC Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$65.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.17.

Shares of GDI opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.43. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$43.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

