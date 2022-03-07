Reviewing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 199.41%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $192.53, indicating a potential upside of 41.68%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Beam Global has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beam Global and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 19.61 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -16.01 Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.36 $1.50 billion $8.97 15.15

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Beam Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

