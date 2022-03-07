Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.