Analyzing Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Peraso has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peraso and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million 3.05 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.51 Enphase Energy $1.38 billion 15.33 $145.45 million $1.02 155.05

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Enphase Energy 0 6 21 0 2.78

Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $237.52, suggesting a potential upside of 50.19%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Peraso.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Enphase Energy 10.52% 39.09% 10.88%

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Peraso on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

