Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) – William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $18.28 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.05 million, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 92.16%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

