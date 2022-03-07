Signify Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signify Health in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of SGFY opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Signify Health has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

