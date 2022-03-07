Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of C$359.48 million and a PE ratio of 21.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Sierra Metals news, Director Jose Vizquerra bought 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

