VICI Properties Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

