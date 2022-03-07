Scotiabank Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.00.

TSE AND opened at C$48.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$34.53 and a 52 week high of C$55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

