Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.98.

TSE:CPG opened at C$9.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.47. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.67 and a 52 week high of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

