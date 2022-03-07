Moderna (MRNA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) in the last few weeks:

2/28/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $170.00.

2/25/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $404.00 to $210.00.

2/24/2022 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/1/2022 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/1/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $86.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Moderna is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

1/18/2022 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $315.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Moderna had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $420.00 to $350.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $136.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.05 and a 200-day moving average of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna Inc alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $2,541,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,513 shares of company stock worth $59,288,871 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.