Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Buys 3,894 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,053.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,164.35. Admiral Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

About Admiral Group (Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

