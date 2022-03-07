UBS AG Jersey (LON:UBG) Insider Gavin Manson Purchases 62,710 Shares

UBS AG Jersey (LON:UBG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson bought 62,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100.80 ($40,387.49).

Shares of LON:UBG opened at GBX 42 ($0.56) on Monday. UBS AG Jersey has a 1 year low of GBX 40.75 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 64.12 ($0.86).

Get UBS AG Jersey alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.