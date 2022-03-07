The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) Insider Buys £9,001.26 in Stock

The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) insider Joe Lister bought 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($12,077.36).

LON UTG opened at GBX 990.20 ($13.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52. The Unite Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 965 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.77). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,099.07. The company has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on UTG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.77) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.11) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,240 ($16.64) to GBX 1,220 ($16.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.10) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.93).

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

