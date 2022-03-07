ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.77.

TSE:ARX opened at C$15.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

