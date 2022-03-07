Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €7.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

ETR LHA opened at €5.78 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a fifty-two week high of €12.77 ($14.34).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

