UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €787.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €787.00 ($884.27) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($998.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €808.73 ($908.68).

EPA:MC opened at €577.80 ($649.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €696.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €679.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

