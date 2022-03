UBS Group Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €787.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €787.00 ($884.27) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($998.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €808.73 ($908.68).

EPA:MC opened at €577.80 ($649.21) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €696.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €679.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

