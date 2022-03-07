Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €29.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($57.87) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €41.88 ($47.06).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

