ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.60.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

