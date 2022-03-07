Invacare (IVC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:IVC opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Invacare has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.
