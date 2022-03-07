InterRent REIT (IIP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect InterRent REIT to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
