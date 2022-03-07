Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $18.24 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

