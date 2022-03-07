Pasithea Therapeutics Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 14th (NASDAQ:KTTA)

Pasithea Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Pasithea Therapeutics had issued 4,800,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Pasithea Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

KTTA opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

