Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 8th. Credo Technology Group had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CRDO stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

