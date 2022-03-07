Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th (NASDAQ:AEHAU)

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AEHAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ AEHAU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $6,090,000.

