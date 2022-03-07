Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 911,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 475,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ASM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.