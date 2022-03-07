Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 18.5%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 48.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 310,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 101,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE PVG opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

