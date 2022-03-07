AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

