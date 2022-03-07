Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

OFIX stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 159,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

