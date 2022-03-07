Everex Price Tops $0.0251 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Everex coin can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $570,810.11 and $7,116.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00033738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00103374 BTC.

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

