Chonk Market Cap Reaches $233,702.60 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00015795 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $233,702.60 and approximately $318.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00033724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00103226 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

