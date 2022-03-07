Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Exelon by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

