Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Avalara stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,140. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.44.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,171. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,617,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after buying an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 567.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after buying an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

