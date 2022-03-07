Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

J traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

