Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.
J traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
