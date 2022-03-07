Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.
Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
