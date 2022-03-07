Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after acquiring an additional 93,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

