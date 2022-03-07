Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

PNR traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 1,421,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87. Pentair has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

