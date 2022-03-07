NFT Alley Market Capitalization Tops $24,196.21 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $24,196.21 and approximately $139,709.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 52.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.