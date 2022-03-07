Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.70-$14.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.261-$3.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.700-$14.200 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $464.00.

COO traded up $7.40 on Friday, reaching $424.54. 638,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.05. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

