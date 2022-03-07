Electrify.Asia Price Down 7% This Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $404,264.56 and approximately $24,009.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

