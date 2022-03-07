Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $112.13 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

