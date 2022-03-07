$15.49 Million in Sales Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) will announce $15.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.84 million and the highest is $16.30 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year sales of $94.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $98.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.05 million, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $144.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 1,467,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,518. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,004,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 287,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ViewRay by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 864,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

