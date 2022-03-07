AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.45 million.AeroVironment also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of AVAV traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. 545,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,473.84 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

