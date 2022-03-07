Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce $795.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $783.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $600.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 258,557 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.