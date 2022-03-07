Zacks: Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $11.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 billion and the lowest is $11.16 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $50.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.08 billion to $51.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $55.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.14 billion to $58.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,610. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

