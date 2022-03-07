$550.09 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will announce $550.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $532.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $561.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $534.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Bank of America cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,433,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.55. 683,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,841. National Vision has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.