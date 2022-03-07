Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.30-1.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.43.

WDC traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,788. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

