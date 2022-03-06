$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

GMS stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 402,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,831. GMS has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in GMS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

