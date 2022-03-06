Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 2,730,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

