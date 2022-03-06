$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report sales of $58.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kore Group.
Several analysts have weighed in on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.
Shares of KORE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 684,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,551. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.
About Kore Group (Get Rating)
KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kore Group (KORE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kore Group (KORE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.