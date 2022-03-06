$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report sales of $58.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year sales of $242.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.92 million to $244.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $240.88 million, with estimates ranging from $228.19 million to $249.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kore Group.

Several analysts have weighed in on KORE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kore Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KORE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 684,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,551. Kore Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

