Centrifuge Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.44 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $96.44 million and $321,527.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.99 or 0.06644247 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,776.18 or 0.99720170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,126,518 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

